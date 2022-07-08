Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:51 2022-07-08 pm EDT
176.27 USD   +2.24%
03:28pU.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15
RE
11:42aPUMP / DUMP #37 : This week's gainers and losers
06:18aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 8, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

07/08/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years.

The vaccine, sold under the brand name Comirnaty for adults, has been available under an emergency use authorization since May 2021 for the 12-15 age group. It will now be sold under the same brand name for adolescents as well.

The FDA said on Friday the full approval follows a rigorous analysis and evaluation of the safety and effectiveness data. The vaccine was approved for use in those aged 16 and older in August last year.

Roughly 67% of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to federal data.

The FDA last month had asked vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer and rival Moderna Inc, to change the design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 2.21% 176.265 Delayed Quote.-32.12%
PFIZER, INC. -0.36% 53.23 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:28pU.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15
RE
11:42aPUMP / DUMP #37 : This week's gainers and losers
06:18aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 8, 2022
12:25aEuropean Medicines Agency Sees Approval For New COVID-19 Boosters In September
MT
07/07COVID SCIENCE-Wastewater study technique finds virus variants sooner; many patients are..
RE
07/05INSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
07/05CANADA COULD APPROVE FIRST COVID SHO : feds
AQ
07/05Newmont, ConocoPhillips fall; Moderna, Cowen rise
AQ
07/05Moderna Seeks Extended Swiss Nod for COVID-19 Jab Covering Omicron Variants
MT
07/05Switzerland to Order 3.5 Million Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 Jabs for FY..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 079 M - -
Net income 2022 11 509 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 574 M 68 574 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 172,40 $
Average target price 213,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-32.12%68 574
LONZA GROUP AG-27.34%42 198
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.43%41 424
SEAGEN INC.15.10%32 756
CELLTRION, INC.-5.30%19 961
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.53%18 535