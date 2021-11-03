U.S. administers 425.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
425,272,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Wednesday morning and distributed 525,071,855 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 423,942,794 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 2 out of 521,502,845 doses
delivered.
The agency said 222,268,786 people had received at least one
dose while 192,931,486 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Wednesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 20.6 million people have received a booster dose of
either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized
by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.
