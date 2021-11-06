Log in
U.S. administers 429.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines CDC

11/06/2021
Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 429,442,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 533,019,545 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 428,006,540 vaccine doses administered by Nov. 4, out of 531,287,645 doses delivered, the CDC said.

The agency said 223,245,121 people had received at least one dose, while 193,627,929 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 23.2 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
