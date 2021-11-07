Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
U.S. administers 430.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

11/07/2021 | 03:06pm EST
Nov 7(Reuters) - The United States has administered 430,927,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 534,081,335 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 429,442,508 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 6 out of 533,019,545 doses delivered.

The agency said 223,629,671 people had received at least one dose while 193,832,584 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 24 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
