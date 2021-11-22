Log in
U.S. administers 452.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

11/22/2021 | 03:25pm EST
Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 452,657,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 451,453,834 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov 21.

The agency said 230,732,565 people had received at least one dose, while 196,398,948 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 36.1 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 170 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 263,78 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.152.49%106 949
LONZA GROUP AG33.26%60 795
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.67%51 231
SEAGEN INC.4.84%33 576
CELLTRION, INC.-37.33%25 588
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY46.78%23 296