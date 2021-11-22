U.S. administers 452.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 452,657,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figure is up from the 451,453,834 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov 21.

The agency said 230,732,565 people had received at least one dose, while 196,398,948 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 36.1 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)