  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Summary
U.S. administers 462.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

12/01/2021 | 05:44pm EST
Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 462,263,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 575,721,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 460,773,508 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 30 out of 573,238,255 doses delivered.

The agency said 233,590,555 people had received at least one dose while 197,363,116 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 41.9 million people received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer or Moderna or J&J. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 169 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 352,43 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target -22,7%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.237.35%142 893
LONZA GROUP AG30.63%59 859
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.63%49 504
SEAGEN INC.-8.64%29 257
CELLTRION, INC.-41.09%23 827
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY38.72%22 016