U.S. administers 462.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 462,263,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 575,721,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 460,773,508 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 30 out of 573,238,255 doses delivered.

The agency said 233,590,555 people had received at least one dose while 197,363,116 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 41.9 million people received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer or Moderna or J&J. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)