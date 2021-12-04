Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
U.S. administers 468.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

12/04/2021 | 04:16pm EST
Dec 4 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 468,516,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 581,107,805 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 466,348,132 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 3 out of 580,893,145 doses delivered.

The agency said 235,297,964 people had received at least one dose, while 198,592,167 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 45.3 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 169 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 306,72 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.193.60%124 359
LONZA GROUP AG25.98%58 058
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.05%49 991
SEAGEN INC.-13.93%27 564
CELLTRION, INC.-41.36%24 298
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY39.92%22 206