U.S. administers 468.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
468,516,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 581,107,805 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 466,348,132 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 3 out of 580,893,145 doses
delivered.
The agency said 235,297,964 people had received at least one
dose, while 198,592,167 people had been fully vaccinated as of
6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 45.3 million people have received a booster dose of
either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized
by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.
