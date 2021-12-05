Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. administers 470.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

12/05/2021 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 470,297,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 580,417,105 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered was up from 468,516,782 as reported on Saturday, the CDC said.

The number of doses delivered, however, was marginally down from the numbers reported on Saturday. The CDC said previously that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days.

The agency said 235,698,738 people had received at least one dose, while 198,962,520 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EST on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 46.3 million people had received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:40pU.S. administers 470.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC
RE
03:14pU.S. administers 470.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
11:18aOmicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states
RE
07:06aHow Can Scientists Update Coronavirus Vaccines for Omicron? a Microbiologist Answers 5 ..
AQ
12/04U.S. administers 468.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC
RE
12/04U.S. CDC Says Delivered 581,107,805 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec 4
RE
12/04Covid-19 - Nigeria Approves Booster Doses for Enhanced Protection
AQ
12/04Federal Contractor And Subcontractor Vaccine Mandate Temporarily Enjoined In Kentucky, ..
AQ
12/03U.S. administers 466.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
12/03U.S. CDC Says Delivered 580,893,145 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec 3
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 169 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 306,72 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.193.60%124 359
LONZA GROUP AG25.98%58 058
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.05%49 991
SEAGEN INC.-13.93%27 564
CELLTRION, INC.-41.36%24 298
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY39.92%22 206