U.S. administers 470.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
470,297,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning and distributed 580,417,105 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The number of doses administered was up from 468,516,782 as
reported on Saturday, the CDC said.
The number of doses delivered, however, was marginally down
from the numbers reported on Saturday. The CDC said previously
that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in
cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days.
The agency said 235,698,738 people had received at least one
dose, while 198,962,520 people were fully vaccinated as of 6
a.m. EST on Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc
and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech as
well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 46.3 million people had received a booster dose of
either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized
by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.
