Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. administers 471.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

12/06/2021 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 471,700,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 470,297,846 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

The agency said 236,018,871 people had received at least one dose while 199,313,022 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 47 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:53pU.S. administers 471.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:41pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 580,074,805 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec 6
RE
02:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow leads Wall Street higher with 2% gain; cyclicals in vangu..
RE
02:32pCOVID-19 Reopening Plays Among Top Gainers While Vaccine Makers Tumble on Reports Omicr..
MT
02:18pREFILE-US STOCKS-Dow leads Wall Street higher with 2% gain; cyclicals in vanguard
RE
01:58pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:32pEquities Jump Midday, Driven by Reopening Plays as Signs Show Omicron Severity Likely t..
MT
01:15pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Jump Led by Reopening Plays as Signs Show Omicron Severity Likel..
MT
07:01aINSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
02:06aCovid-19 Vaccination - Federal Govt Approves Booster Dose
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 169 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 306,72 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.193.60%124 359
LONZA GROUP AG25.98%58 058
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.05%49 991
SEAGEN INC.-13.93%27 564
CELLTRION, INC.-42.48%24 298
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY39.92%22 206