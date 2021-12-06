U.S. administers 471.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
471,700,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 470,297,846 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.
The agency said 236,018,871 people had received at least one
dose while 199,313,022 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Monday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 47 million people received a booster dose of either
Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster
doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the
U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.
