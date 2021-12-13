U.S. administers 485.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
485,359,746 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 484,190,896 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.
The agency said 239,274,656 people had received at least one
dose, while 202,246,698 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Monday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 54.4 million people have received a booster dose of
either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses
from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S.
health regulator on Oct. 20.
