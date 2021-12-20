Log in
U.S. administers 496,239,573 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

12/20/2021 | 04:14pm EST
Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 496,239,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 495,101,938 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 19 out of 605,236,885 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,881,712 people had received at least one dose while 204,098,982 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 60.6 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
