    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/29 03:51:20 pm
247.305 USD   +2.43%
03:23pU.S. administers 506 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
04:06aOf Covid - How 2021 Faired With Mass Vaccinations
AQ
01:08aAsia keeps omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable
AQ
U.S. administers 506 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

12/29/2021 | 03:23pm EST
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 506,313,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 614,262,265 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 505,013,980 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 28 out of 609,589,955 doses delivered.

The agency said 243,182,423 people had received at least one dose while 205,638,307 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 68 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97 892 M 97 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 241,44 $
Average target price 269,56 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.131.11%97 892
LONZA GROUP AG34.28%61 897
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.56.62%53 608
SEAGEN INC.-9.98%28 829
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY56.96%24 912
CELLTRION, INC.-42.89%24 352