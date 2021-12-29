U.S. administers 506 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
506,313,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Wednesday morning and distributed 614,262,265 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 505,013,980 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 28 out of 609,589,955 doses
delivered.
The agency said 243,182,423 people had received at least one
dose while 205,638,307 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Wednesday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 68 million people received a booster dose of either
Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United
States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
