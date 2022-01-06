Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
U.S. administers 515.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

01/06/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Jan 6 - The United States has administered 515.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 632.6 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 513.8 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 618.1 million doses delivered.

The agency said 245.7 million people had received at least one dose, while 207 million people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 73 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87 601 M 87 601 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 216,06 $
Average target price 272,94 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-15.26%87 265
LONZA GROUP AG-6.09%57 998
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.28%49 978
SEAGEN INC.-5.79%26 633
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.02%22 733
CELLTRION, INC.-8.59%21 828