U.S. administers 515.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Jan 6 - The United States has administered 515.2 million
doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning
and distributed 632.6 million doses, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 513.8 million vaccine doses
the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 618.1
million doses delivered.
The agency said 245.7 million people had received at least
one dose, while 207 million people are fully vaccinated as of
6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 73 million people received a booster dose of either
Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)