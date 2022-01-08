Log in
U.S. administers over 518 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

01/08/2022
Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered over 518 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 639.7 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 516.6 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday.

The agency said 246.4 million people had received at least one dose while 207.45 million people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EST on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 74.6 million people received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86 709 M 86 709 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-15.80%86 709
LONZA GROUP AG-6.46%57 503
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.94%49 080
SEAGEN INC.-7.04%26 280
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.37%22 847
CELLTRION, INC.-7.83%21 138