U.S. administers over 518 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered over 518 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 639.7 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 516.6 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday.

The agency said 246.4 million people had received at least one dose while 207.45 million people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EST on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 74.6 million people received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)