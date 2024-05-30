May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is nearing an agreement to fund a late-stage trial of Moderna's mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine, with a decision coming as early as next month, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
