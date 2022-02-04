Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. considers lengthening gap between first 2 COVID shots to 8 weeks

02/04/2022 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pop-up vaccine clinic held at LAX

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Friday said they are considering lengthening the recommended interval between the first two doses of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines to eight weeks to lower the risk of heart inflammation and improve their effectiveness.

Dr. Sara Oliver, an official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the agency was considering making the recommendation for Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech shots during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of outside advisers to the CDC.

In the United States, the recommended interval between the first two shots of Pfizer's vaccine is three weeks and for Moderna's, four.

In her presentation, Dr. Oliver said an extended interval appears to reduce the risk of already rare cases of myocarditis, and that the lowest rates of heart inflammation following vaccination occur if the vaccines are given eight weeks apart.

Myocarditis is a rare side effect seen with mRNA vaccines - the technology behind both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. It appears to be more common among young men.

Oliver also said the extended interval appears to increase vaccine efficacy.

If the agency does change the recommended interval, there may be some populations for which the shorter gap is still preferred, Oliver said, particularly groups where the benefits of earlier protection against COVID-19 outweigh the risk of myocarditis.

The move would come late in the U.S. vaccination campaign, as more than 212 million people in the country are fully vaccinated, according to government data.

But there are still around 33 million unvaccinated people in the United States between ages of 12 and 39, Oliver said, the age range that puts them at higher risk of myocarditis after the shots.

Canadian health officials had presented data to the group earlier in the day about why they had settled on a recommended eight-week interval between shots of the two vaccines.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Michael Erman


© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:47pU.S. considers lengthening gap between first 2 COVID shots to 8 weeks
RE
05:14pU.S. considers lengthening gap between first 2 COVID shots to 8 weeks
RE
05:13pU.S. CDC backs full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
04:56pCDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval
AQ
04:12pINSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
02:02pCOVID SCIENCE-Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA ..
RE
12:04aAfrica's first mRNA COVID vaccine uses Moderna data
RE
02/03South African Biotech Produces Own mRNA COVID-19 Jab Via Moderna Data
MT
02/03STUDY : more dialysis patients saw strong antibody response with Moderna vaccine
AQ
02/03South Africa's Afrigen Biologics Utilizes Moderna Data to Develop Own COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 940 M - -
Net income 2021 11 445 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66 473 M 66 473 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 163,95 $
Average target price 257,24 $
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-35.45%66 473
LONZA GROUP AG-17.75%50 694
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.32%47 796
SEAGEN INC.-12.65%24 693
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.48%21 811
CELLTRION, INC.-19.95%18 227