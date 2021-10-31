U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 422,070,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 420,657,683 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

The agency said 221,520,153 people had received at least one dose, while 192,453,500 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 18.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)