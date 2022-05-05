Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
142.02 USD   -8.40%
05:35pU.S. limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks
RE
05:17pFDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
AQ
01:21aModerna rides high on Covid-19 vaccine sales with $6bn revenue
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks

05/05/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Bay Shore, NY

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare blood clotting syndrome, the latest setback to the shot that has been eclipsed by rivals.

The J&J shot, which received U.S. clearance in February 2021 for adults, can be administered in cases where authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or if an individual is less keen on using the other two shots, the Food and Drug Administration said.

J&J is one of the three vaccines in use in the United States. The other two are from Moderna and Pfizer .

Use of the J&J shot has been weak in high-income countries, hurt by reports of rare, potentially deadly blood clots, production issues, including an accidental mix-up of ingredients by a contract manufacturer, and concerns about efficacy.

The drugmaker last month rescinded its forecast for COVID-19 vaccine sales, citing a glut of supply.

J&J did not respond to a request for comment after the FDA statement.

Cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), which involves blood clots accompanied by a low level of platelets, have previously been reported in recipients of the J&J vaccine.

The FDA in January amended the fact sheet for the J&J vaccine to include the risk of immune thrombocytopenia, months after the European Union's drugs regulator took similar action.

The FDA on Thursday said the risk of TTS warranted limiting the use of the single-dose shot after it conducted investigation of reported cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December had recommended that Americans choose to receive mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna over J&J's vaccine due to the rare cases of blood clotting.

Around 18.7 million Americans have received a J&J COVID-19 shot compared with 217.5 million people who received the Moderna vaccine and 340.6 million people who received Pfizer's shot, according to CDC.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:35pU.S. limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks
RE
05:17pFDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
AQ
01:21aModerna rides high on Covid-19 vaccine sales with $6bn revenue
AQ
05/04INSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
05/04MODERNA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/04Moderna Q1 profit triples on robust COVID vaccine sales
AQ
05/04Moderna Beats First-Quarter Views on Vaccine Sales Surge, Sees Need For Booster Doses i..
MT
05/04Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
05/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Finally, it's time for Powell's speech
05/04SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 839 M - -
Net income 2022 11 488 M - -
Net cash 2022 17 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57 237 M 57 237 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 142,02 $
Average target price 229,59 $
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-38.95%62 488
LONZA GROUP AG-26.10%42 516
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.04%42 169
SEAGEN INC.-14.20%24 418
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.30%18 808
CELLTRION, INC.-14.65%18 564