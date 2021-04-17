U.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?

April 16 (Reuters) - Tristen Sweeten, a 34-year-old nurse in
Utah, hopes her three children will receive Moderna's
COVID-19 vaccine through its pediatric clinical trial. The
sooner the better, she said, for their safety and the greater
goal of ending the pandemic.
Angie Ankoma, a 45-year-old Black mother of four who works
in philanthropy in Rhode Island, believes trials must include
diverse populations and participated in one for a COVID-19
vaccine herself. Volunteering her kids for possible inclusion in
Moderna’s trial was a tougher call.
Sweeten and Ankoma are among thousands of U.S. parents who
volunteered to have their children participate in new trials run
by Pfizer with BioNTech or Moderna, the first
companies making strides toward developing a safe COVID-19
vaccine for the country's 48 million children under age 12.
Health officials say vaccines are crucial to ending the
pandemic. But many are concerned vaccine hesitancy in some
adults will be even more pronounced when it comes to their
children. Parents may question the risks versus benefits, given
the unknowns about the vaccines' long-term impact on children's'
development and data on how few young kids have been hit hard
by COVID-19.
To ease those concerns, some scientists say the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration should slow the review process for
pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts said it was premature to
speculate on an approval pathway for children, but the company
plans to work with public health institutions to promote the
importance of vaccines.
Moderna research scientist Dr. Jacqueline Miller said the
company has talked to the FDA about the best way to clear the
vaccine for use in kids. She said the company hopes to make the
vaccine available to children through emergency use
authorization (EUA) that got it to U.S. adults in record time,
in part to be able to get kids back to school "and the things
that they all are longing to be doing."
Sweeten’s husband Scott is a clinical researcher whose
company has worked on the Johnson & Johnson and
AstraZeneca adult vaccine trials, so the couple, whose
children are ages 5, 8 and 10, are comfortable with how they
were developed, Tristen said.
“We feel like they’re very safe,” she said.
Ankoma consulted her pediatrician given her nagging doubts
about unknown long-term effects. She ultimately decided the risk
was worth it to immunize her four kids, ages 7 to 16.
“It was easier for me to decide for myself than it was for
the kids, because...it was my own body,” she said.
'THAT GOLDILOCKS MOMENT'
Researchers leading pediatric trials for Moderna and Pfizer
in children as young as 6 months feel confident the vaccines
will be just as safe and effective for children as they have
been for adults.
Pfizer’s vaccine, already available to people aged 16 and up
in most U.S. states, was found to work well in children 12 to 15
and may receive regulatory authorization for that age group as
soon as next month.
Moderna and Pfizer have said vaccines could be widely
available to even younger children by early 2022.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll from April 12-16 found that 55% of U.S.
parents said they were interested in getting their kids
vaccinated.
Children under 12 have so far been at relatively low risk
from the coronavirus.
Still, some 284 children have died from COVID-19 since last
May, about 0.06% of all COVID-19 deaths, according to American
Academy of Pediatrics data from about 43 states. There were
14,500 hospitalizations among children in 24 states during that
time, about 2% of the total.
Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatrics professor at the University
of Colorado, said vaccination will help children avoid
hospitalizations, a rare inflammatory reaction or lasting
symptoms known as long COVID.
“It is certainly not correct to say it's benign in children.
Anyone that's worked in a children's hospital can tell you how
many sick kids we've taken care of,” he said.
Children already receive vaccines for illnesses that have
similar or lower levels of related mortality in kids, like
hepatitis A, varicella, rubella and rotavirus.
Health officials warn that if left unvaccinated, children
could be a reservoir for infection, allowing virus variants that
may evade vaccines to circulate and grow.
That these vaccines will have been widely used in adults
before being made available for children should reassure
parents, said Emmanuel Walter, head of Pfizer’s pediatric
vaccine trial at Duke University.
Some other vaccines have been developed for and only given
to children, such as the chicken pox shot.
More than 63 million Americans have received the Pfizer
vaccine and about 55 million the Moderna shot.
The trials for young children are more involved than for
adolescents because they begin by testing very small doses and
gradually increase the dosage while monitoring for side effects.
"What we’re trying to find is that Goldilocks moment when we
have just enough vaccine to generate a really good immune
response, but we don’t have so much that we’re causing a lot of
fever and arm pain and distress in the baby or in the younger
child,” said Buddy Creech, a Vanderbilt University professor
working on Moderna’s pediatric trial.
Some scientists said waiting for standard approval instead
of seeking an EUA would add months to the timetable but allow
for gathering more safety data that could help boost public
confidence.
The FDA declined to comment.
Dr. Cody Meissner, head of pediatric infectious disease at
Tufts University's medical school, said it comes down to one
question: “Does the low burden of disease in children justify a
more protracted evaluation of safety?”
(Reporting by Gabriella Borter and Michael Erman; additional
reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Caroline Humer, Colleen
Jenkins and Bill Berkrot)