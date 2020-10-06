U.S. vaccine program head Slaoui expects Pfizer, Moderna vaccine data readouts in Nov-Dec

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The chief adviser for the U.S.
government's Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine program,
Moncef Slaoui, on Tuesday said efficacy data readouts are
expected from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc
between next month and December.
Speaking at a symposium conducted by the Johns Hopkins
University and the University of Washington, Slaoui said data
readouts from leading vaccine developers are expected to come in
three waves over the next several months.
The first wave would be coming from Pfizer and Moderna, both
of which are developing mRNA-based vaccines for the coronavirus,
he said.
Slaoui said efficacy data on one or two vaccines will be
available within the next month or two, for which there will be
enough doses to immunize 30 million people between November and
December.
Commenting on AstraZeneca's vaccine program, Slaoui
said while the company's U.S. study remains on hold, data
readouts on the vaccine's effectiveness may be expected
somewhere in late October or November from ongoing studies in
the UK, Brazil and South Africa.
"At that time, we will have very few doses to be able to, if
the decision was to approve the vaccine, immunize," he said,
adding that efforts are in place to scale up manufacturing and
stockpiling of the vaccine.
