U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States administered over 9.5
million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past seven days, the
highest weekly total since late May, a White House official said
on Saturday.
Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director
reported the information https://twitter.com/cyrusshahpar46/status/1459605466468610054
in a tweet. Vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11, which became
widely available this week, likely contributed to the total.
In total, the United States had administered 439,034,461
doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and
distributed 553,881,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 437,352,000 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 12 out of the 551,000,705
doses delivered.
The agency said 226,157,226 people had received at least one
dose while 194,951,106 people had been fully vaccinated as of
6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 28.6 million people have received a booster dose of
either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized
by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)