  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
News 
Summary

U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months

11/13/2021 | 04:02pm EST
Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States administered over 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past seven days, the highest weekly total since late May, a White House official said on Saturday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director reported the information https://twitter.com/cyrusshahpar46/status/1459605466468610054 in a tweet. Vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11, which became widely available this week, likely contributed to the total.

In total, the United States had administered 439,034,461 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 553,881,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 437,352,000 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 12 out of the 551,000,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 226,157,226 people had received at least one dose while 194,951,106 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 28.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 170 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93 736 M 93 736 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 231,19 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.121.30%93 736
LONZA GROUP AG27.60%59 484
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.42.14%48 654
SEAGEN INC.2.21%32 733
CELLTRION, INC.-40.53%24 734
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY46.45%23 243