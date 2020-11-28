Log in
MODERNA, INC.

UK GOVERNMENT SECURES ADDITIONAL 2 MILLION DOSES OF MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE

11/28/2020 | 09:30pm EST
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 449 M - -
Net income 2020 -673 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -88,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50 267 M 50 267 M -
EV / Sales 2020 106x
EV / Sales 2021 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 108,41 $
Last Close Price 127,03 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.549.44%50 267
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.26%32 365
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD79.46%15 070
PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.-0.14%7 120
SYNEOS HEALTH, INC.12.08%6 932
NOVAVAX, INC.2,477.89%6 427
