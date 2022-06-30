US FDA wants COVID boosters targeting Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday recommended COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers change the
design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include
components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron
BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus.
If authorized, the changes would mark the first major
retooling of COVID vaccines, but also could slow their rollout
as the FDA has recommended a design somewhat different from what
the companies had already tested and started producing.
The FDA will not require new studies testing the BA.4/BA.5
shots in humans to be completed for authorization, a top agency
official told Reuters, similar to how annual changes to flu
vaccines are handled.
"In a sense, we are chasing the virus, just as we do with
influenza, and how close we can get to the variants that are
prominent at the time, we'll have to wait and see," said Dr.
William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt
University Medical Center, adding that redesigned vaccines could
provide better protection than current ones.
The FDA said companies would not need to change the vaccine
for the primary vaccination series, saying the coming year will
be "a transitional period when this modified booster vaccine may
be introduced."
The new booster shots would be bivalent vaccines, targeting
both the original virus as well as the Omicron subvariants.
The decision follows a recommendation by the agency's
outside advisers to change the vaccine design this fall to
combat more prevalent versions of the coronavirus.
BA.4 and BA.5 are estimated to account for more than 50% of
U.S. infections, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, and have also become dominant elsewhere.
The FDA said on Thursday that it hoped the modified vaccines
could be used in early to mid-fall.
Scientists have suggested redesigned boosters could spur a
broader range of immune responses that might also protect
against future variants that may emerge.
"Predicting the future with COVID-19 in particular is
hazardous, because COVID has faked us out on a number of
occasions," Schaffner said.
DIFFERENT STRATEGIES FOR DIFFERENT COUNTRIES
Regulators from other countries are seriously considering
using new boosters based on the BA.1 Omicron variant that caused
the massive surge in cases last winter, top FDA official Dr.
Peter Marks said in an interview.
"Some may want a vaccine more rapidly. That (vaccine) is
going to be available more rapidly," Marks said, after a meeting
of international regulators on Thursday.
Advisers to the World Health Organization preferred
BA.1-based boosters, arguing that the variant is more distinct
and could generate a broader response than the more recently
circulating subvariants.
Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and
Moderna Inc have been testing versions of their
vaccines modified to combat the BA.1 Omicron variant.
Although they have said those vaccines generated a good
immune response against BA.1 and the more recently circulating
variants, they did see a lower response against BA.4 and BA.5.
The companies had already been manufacturing their BA.1
vaccines, and said on Tuesday switching to a BA.4/BA.5 design
could delay their introduction.
Pfizer/BioNTech, which on Wednesday announced a $3.2 billion
contract to supply more COVID vaccine doses to the United
States, said they would have a substantial amount of BA.4/BA.5
vaccine ready for distribution by the first week of October.
Moderna said it would be late October or early November
before its modified vaccine is ready.
The FDA has directed manufacturers to launch clinical trials
to study the BA.4/5 vaccines, but said they would evaluate data
on their previous BA.1-based vaccines to support authorization
of the retooled shots.
Marks said data from the new trial will be important to
gauge the continued effectiveness of the boosters against new
variants that may arise.
