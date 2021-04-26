WHO DECISION ON POSSIBLE MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE EMERGENCY USE LISTING EXPECTED IN 1-4 DAYS - WHO

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Nederland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Moderna, Inc.
News
Summary
MRNA
MODERNA, INC.
(MRNA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04/23 04:00:00 pm
173.63
USD
+3.29%
04:20a
PFIZER
: CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Pfizer, Moderna Safety Data
MT
04:02a
MODERNA
: vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman
RE
04:02a
Who decision on possible moderna covid-19 vaccine emergency use listing expected in 1-4 days - who
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
WHO DECISION ON POSSIBLE MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE EMERGENCY USE LISTING EXPECTED IN 1-4 DAYS - WHO
04/26/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
WHO DECISION ON POSSIBLE MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE EMERGENCY USE LISTING EXPECTED IN 1-4 DAYS - WHO
© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
04:20a
PFIZER
: CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Pfizer, Moder..
MT
04:02a
MODERNA
: vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman
RE
04:02a
Who decision on possible moderna covid-19 vaccine emergency use listing expec..
RE
04:00a
Moderna covid-19 vaccine being reviewed on monday for possible emergency use ..
RE
03:16a
EU To Allow Entry To Vaccinated Americans By Summer
MT
12:57a
MODERNA
: India's coronavirus crisis deepens as countries promise aid
RE
04/25
MODERNA
: UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messa..
RE
04/25
States Restart Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccinations -- 3rd Update
DJ
04/25
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Shot to Be Given Again at Vaccination Sites -- 2..
DJ
04/25
US resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 11-day pause
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
17 285 M
-
-
Net income 2021
9 282 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
11 099 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
7,72x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
69 543 M
69 543 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
3,38x
EV / Sales 2022
3,63x
Nbr of Employees
1 300
Free-Float
89,0%
More Financials
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
164,00 $
Last Close Price
173,63 $
Spread / Highest target
34,8%
Spread / Average Target
-5,55%
Spread / Lowest Target
-53,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Stéphane Bancel
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge
President
David W. Meline
Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan
Chairman
Juan Andres
Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.
66.20%
69 543
LONZA GROUP AG
-1.93%
45 251
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
29.65%
44 523
CELLTRION, INC.
-19.78%
35 201
SEAGEN INC.
-15.94%
26 694
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD
-3.63%
20 346
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave