Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:36 2023-05-18 pm EDT
124.12 USD   -1.16%
12:14pWHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants
RE
05/16D'Amico, Irish subsidiary exercise purchase option on vessel
AN
05/12Insider Sell: Moderna
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants

05/18/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Oldham

(Reuters) - A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group on Thursday recommended that this year's COVID-19 booster shots be updated to target one of the currently dominant XBB variants.

New formulations should aim to produce antibody responses to the XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.16 variants, the advisory group said, adding that other formulations or platforms that achieve neutralizing antibody responses against XBB lineages could also be considered.

The group suggested no longer including the original COVID-19 strain in future vaccines, based on data that the original virus no longer circulates in human beings and shots targeting the strain produce "undetectable or very low levels of neutralizing antibodies" against currently circulating variants.

COVID-19 vaccine makers like Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc are already developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating strains.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also set to hold a meeting of outside experts in June to discuss the strain compositions of COVID-19 shots for later this year; vaccine manufacturers will be expected to update their shots once the strains are selected.

The bivalent booster shots developed and distributed last year targeted two different strains - the Omicron variant as well as the original virus.

WHO's advisory group, which recommends if changes are needed to the composition of future COVID-19 shots, said currently approved vaccines should continue to be used in accordance with the agency's recommendations.

In late March, WHO had revised its COVID vaccination recommendations and suggested healthy children and adolescents might not necessarily need a shot, but older and high-risk groups should get a booster between six and 12 months after their last vaccine.

The latest recommendations come about two weeks after WHO ended the global emergency status for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -0.39% 104.74 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
MODERNA, INC. -0.99% 124.47 Delayed Quote.-30.09%
NOVAVAX, INC. -0.97% 7.68 Delayed Quote.-24.61%
PFIZER, INC. -0.80% 36.465 Delayed Quote.-27.77%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
12:14pWHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants
RE
05/16D'Amico, Irish subsidiary exercise purchase option on vessel
AN
05/12Insider Sell: Moderna
MT
05/10D'Amico exercises option to purchase USD22 million MT High Trader
AN
05/09Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized for Use in Children Aged 6 Months to 5 Years by UK ..
MT
05/09Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Authorization for Use in Children Aged 6 Months to 5..
MT
05/09Antibody response varies for Big Pharma COVID vaccines
AQ
05/09UK Regulator Clears Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Below Five Years Old
MT
05/08Catalent shares tank on warning of $400 mln cut to annual revenue forecast
RE
05/05Insider Sell: Moderna
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 157 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 206 M - -
Net cash 2023 6 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -42,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47 868 M 47 868 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,72x
EV / Sales 2024 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 125,57 $
Average target price 211,33 $
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Paul Burton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-30.09%47 868
LONZA GROUP AG24.83%46 733
SEAGEN INC.50.22%36 198
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-5.78%35 820
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.64%24 062
CELLTRION, INC.7.04%18 417
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer