    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:47 2022-06-22 pm EDT
138.21 USD   +6.32%
Wall Street gains led by defensives after Powell remarks

06/22/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Powell: Fed 'strongly committed' to inflation fight

* Energy shares hit as oil prices slide

* Dow Inc falls as brokerage downgrades to "underperform"

* Indexes up: Dow 0.32%, S&P 0.46%, Nasdaq 0.61%

June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained in choppy trading on Wednesday led higher by defensive shares, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke to the central bank's aim to bring down inflation.

After opening lower, major U.S. indexes erased losses following Powell's testimony before a Senate committee. He said the Fed is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation that is running at a 40-year high while policymakers are not trying to cause a recession in the process.

Investors had a "slight sigh of relief that Chairman Powell didn’t come out any more hawkish than was already established," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management in Dallas.

Investors are trying to assess how far stocks can fall as they weigh risks to the economy with the Fed hiking rates to tamp down surging inflation. The S&P 500 earlier this month fell over 20% from its January all-time high, confirming the common definition of a bear market, with the benchmark index last week logging its biggest weekly percentage drop since March 2020.

“Market sentiment is very negative, so from a contrarian basis that ... makes it harder to knock the market down another level when the level of pessimism is so high," Ma said. “There’s some element where a good chunk appears to be priced in until the next round of data comes out.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.35 points, or 0.32%, to 30,628.6, the S&P 500 gained 17.42 points, or 0.46%, to 3,782.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.06 points, or 0.61%, to 11,136.36.

Defensive areas real estate, healthcare and utilities led among S&P 500 sectors. Real estate rose 2.5%, healthcare gained 1.9% and utilities added 1.3%.

The energy sector, which has been a strong performer this year, fell 3.5% as oil prices dropped sharply.

Rate-sensitive growth shares outperformed, with the S&P 500 growth index up 0.8%, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved lower.

"The meaningful move lower in oil has dampened some of the rampant inflation fears ... with the rates moving lower, that's prompted a significant short covering move in technology names across the board," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

In company news, Moderna Inc shares rose 6.1% after the company said an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response against fast-spreading Omicron subvariants.

Dow Inc shares slid 5.2% after Credit Suisse downgraded the chemicals maker's stock to "underperform".

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 38 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 9 new highs and 168 new lows. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Devik Jain, Anisha Sircar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.69377 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.22744 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.77348 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
DOW INC. -4.71% 52.36 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 30664.3 Real-time Quote.-15.98%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.05759 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012791 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.25% 111.62 Delayed Quote.46.69%
MODERNA, INC. 6.60% 138.565 Delayed Quote.-48.82%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.75% 11149.09 Real-time Quote.-29.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.36% 0.62888 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
WTI -2.79% 106.039 Delayed Quote.44.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 079 M - -
Net income 2022 11 509 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 705 M 51 705 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 129,99 $
Average target price 213,67 $
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-48.82%51 705
LONZA GROUP AG-35.73%37 662
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-29.55%37 623
SEAGEN INC.9.97%31 295
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.02%16 796
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-33.72%16 687