Wall Street gains led by defensives after Powell remarks

* Powell: Fed 'strongly committed' to inflation fight
* Energy shares hit as oil prices slide
* Dow Inc falls as brokerage downgrades to "underperform"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32%, S&P 0.46%, Nasdaq 0.61%
June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained in
choppy trading on Wednesday led higher by defensive shares,
after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke to the central
bank's aim to bring down inflation.
After opening lower, major U.S. indexes erased losses
following Powell's testimony before a Senate committee. He said
the Fed is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation that
is running at a 40-year high while policymakers are not trying
to cause a recession in the process.
Investors had a "slight sigh of relief that Chairman Powell
didn’t come out any more hawkish than was already established,"
said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth
Management in Dallas.
Investors are trying to assess how far stocks can fall as
they weigh risks to the economy with the Fed hiking rates to
tamp down surging inflation. The S&P 500 earlier this month fell
over 20% from its January all-time high, confirming the common
definition of a bear market, with the benchmark index last week
logging its biggest weekly percentage drop since March 2020.
“Market sentiment is very negative, so from a contrarian
basis that ... makes it harder to knock the market down another
level when the level of pessimism is so high," Ma said. “There’s
some element where a good chunk appears to be priced in until
the next round of data comes out.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.35 points,
or 0.32%, to 30,628.6, the S&P 500 gained 17.42 points,
or 0.46%, to 3,782.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added
67.06 points, or 0.61%, to 11,136.36.
Defensive areas real estate, healthcare and utilities led
among S&P 500 sectors. Real estate rose 2.5%,
healthcare gained 1.9% and utilities added
1.3%.
The energy sector, which has been a strong performer
this year, fell 3.5% as oil prices dropped sharply.
Rate-sensitive growth shares outperformed, with the S&P 500
growth index up 0.8%, as the yield on the benchmark
10-year Treasury note moved lower.
"The meaningful move lower in oil has dampened some of the
rampant inflation fears ... with the rates moving lower, that's
prompted a significant short covering move in technology names
across the board," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
In company news, Moderna Inc shares rose 6.1% after
the company said an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine
generated a strong immune response against fast-spreading
Omicron subvariants.
Dow Inc shares slid 5.2% after Credit Suisse
downgraded the chemicals maker's stock to "underperform".
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 38 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 9 new highs and 168 new lows.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Devik Jain, Anisha
Sircar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Boleslaw Lasocki in
Gdansk; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)