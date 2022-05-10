What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 10 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
pandemic right now:
Tesla stutters under tighter Shanghai lockdown; Beijing
keeps hunting COVID
Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well below capacity on
Tuesday, showing the problems factories face trying to ramp up
output under a tightening COVID lockdown, while China's capital
kept up its fight with a small but stubborn outbreak.
Many of the hundreds of companies reopening factories in
Shanghai in recent weeks have faced challenges getting
production lines back up to speed while keeping workers on-site
in a "closed loop" system.
China's tough zero-COVID measures remain essential to defeat
the pandemic and buy time to improve vaccination rates and
develop new treatments, senior health advisers wrote in recently
published reports.
Vaccine developer BioNTech has extended by six months to
October a Phase II clinical trial of its COVID vaccine in China,
a registry of such trials showed. The vaccine is one of the most
widely used worldwide, but has yet to receive an approval in
China.
Scientists question costly mass COVID checks
For many people worldwide, having cotton swabs thrust up
their nose or down their throat to test for COVID has become a
routine and familiar annoyance.
But two years into the pandemic, health officials in some
countries are questioning the merits of repeated, mass testing
when it comes to containing infections, particularly considering
the billions it costs.
Novavax 2022 COVID vaccine deliveries off to slow start
Novavax on Monday revealed a sharp drop in first-quarter
COVID research funding and said it shipped less than a fourth of
the total vaccine deliveries slated for 2022.
It sold 31 million doses of the vaccine in the quarter, a
small fraction of the 2 billion shots it plans to send around
the world in 2022.
WHO, Gavi not planning vaccine buys from South Africa's
Aspen
The World Health Organization and its COVID vaccine partner
Gavi have no immediate plans to buy shots made by Aspen
Pharmacare, the two bodies said, dealing a blow to Africa's
efforts to develop its own vaccine production capacity.
Aspen completed a deal in March to package, sell and
distribute Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in what was lauded as a
game-changing moment for an under-vaccinated continent
frustrated by sluggish Western handouts.
COVID vaccine makers shift focus to boosters
COVID vaccine makers are shifting gears and planning for a
smaller, more competitive booster shot market after delivering
as many doses as fast as they could over the last 18 months.
Executives at the biggest COVID vaccine makers including
Pfizer and Moderna said they believe most people who wanted to
get vaccinated against COVID have already done so - more than 5
billion people worldwide.
Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million
'mindblowing'
In the early days of the pandemic, pulmonologist Joseph
Varon offered an opinion that made headlines around the world
and went viral on social media. He was fighting two wars, he
said: one against COVID and one against stupidity.
As the United States nears the grim milestone of 1 million
coronavirus-linked deaths, Varon, chief of critical care and
COVID at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas said
only one of those battles has been won.
(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)