  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Modernform Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODERN   TH0291B10Z00

MODERNFORM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MODERN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Modernform Public : Appoint Chairman of the Board and assigned authorized directors

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Date/Time
08 Mar 2022 17:04:34
Headline
Appoint Chairman of the Board and assigned authorized directors
Symbol
MODERN
Source
MODERN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Modernform Group pcl published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 418 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net income 2021 88,1 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
Net cash 2021 466 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 2 895 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 439
Free-Float 67,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kitipat Nerngchamnong President, CEO & Executive Director
Natcharintorn Siriwattana Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Thaksa Busayapoka Chairman
Kookiat Orankit Chief Operating Officer
Supparerk Mallikamarl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNFORM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.58%88
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-14.23%6 859
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-38.19%5 869
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-6.71%3 075
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED10.58%2 155
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-17.47%1 995