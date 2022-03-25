Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Modi Rubber Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500890   INE832A01018

MODI RUBBER LIMITED

(500890)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modi Rubber : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

03/25/2022 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suresh Surana & Associates LLP

Chttered Accountants

Suresh Surana & Associates LLP

2 �F 1 _  •• �: •• �1 B

B I Sc _ -1 r-:·:::c, ""y' ,):.1uP) ···. �

T · I (i2; 626 55SS

Independent Auditor's Review Report on Review of Interim Standalone Financial Results

To,

The Board of Directors of Modi Rubber Limited

  • 1. We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results ("the statement") of Modi Rubber Limited ("the Company") for the quarter ended and nine months ended 31 st December 2021, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, which has been initialed by us for identification purposes.

  • 2. This statement is the responsibility of the Company's Management which has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and has been approved by the Board of Directors. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these statements based on our review.

  • 3. We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagement (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the statements are free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Hc:1d otr:o: . . 

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Modi Rubber Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MODI RUBBER LIMITED
09:27aMODI RUBBER : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
02/14Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2021Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2021Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30,..
CI
2020IQ International AG Signs MOU with MODI Rubber Limited to Create JV Battery Factory in ..
CI
2020Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2020Modi Rubber Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,7 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net income 2021 46,2 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net cash 2021 1 062 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 743 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 46,1x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart MODI RUBBER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Modi Rubber Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alok Kumar Modi Managing Director & Executive Director
Kamal Gupta Chief Finance Officer
Vinay Kumar Modi Chairman
Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Kawaljit Singh Bains Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODI RUBBER LIMITED-8.30%23
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-21.97%5 243
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.08%5 232
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-36.99%4 883
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-2.91%3 962
MRF LIMITED-8.88%3 716