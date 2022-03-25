Modi Rubber : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

1. We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results ("the statement") of Modi Rubber Limited ("the Company") for the quarter ended and nine months ended 31 st December 2021, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, which has been initialed by us for identification purposes.

2. This statement is the responsibility of the Company's Management which has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and has been approved by the Board of Directors. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these statements based on our review.

3. We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagement (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the statements are free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.