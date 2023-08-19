Modi's Navnirman Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in conducting its business activities in the real estate sector. Within the residential housing market, the Company focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. Its customer-centric business model focuses on designing and developing its products to address consumer needs across price points. Its project type typically consists of residential and residential-cum-commercial. It delivers outright lands, redevelopment projects and landlord projects. The Company has developed approximately 2.10 lakh+ square feet of land. The Company offers a range of ongoing and upcoming projects, including Rashmi Celestia, Rashmi Heights, Rashmi Kavita, Rashmi Enclave, Badshah Residency, Rashmi Jewel, Rashmi Terrace, Rashmi Kunj, Mrunali, Rashmi Sadhna, Rashmi Sheela, Rashmi Chaya, Rashmi Tara, Rashmi Icon, Rashmi Residency, Rashmi Signature, Rashmi Vasudeo and other.

Sector Homebuilding