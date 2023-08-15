Leading HVAC manufacturer expands low-emissions electric heating portfolio with new MEL Series

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, has announced the launch of a new electric infrared product line. With this new product offering, Modine is expanding its portfolio of energy-efficient and low-emissions heating solutions for a wide range of commercial and residential applications.

The new MEL Series is a high-wattage, commercial-grade high-intensity electric infrared heater with outputs ranging from 750 to 11,400 watts. The heaters are equipped with a specially designed reflector for optimal radiant heat output with a replaceable tungsten element that provides a fast heat up time. The unit can be wall, ceiling, or recess mounted with optional accessories making it suitable for a variety of locations ranging from patios, open air dining, vestibules, and many other commercial spaces.

"At Modine, we are committed to helping our customers lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce their carbon footprint," said Jon Schlemmer, Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business. "The MEL Series provides our customers with a low-emissions heating product that can be used in a wide range of applications. We're excited to add this new product to our growing line of electric heating solutions. Our team is committed to offering products that support Modine's purpose of engineering a cleaner and healthier world."

The MEL Series is a perfect heating solution for a wide range of applications from outdoor patios to warehouses, with operational benefits that include:

Highly efficient energy transfer

Lower mounting heights

Heat and light energy are balanced to reduce glare and provide high output

Input voltages of 120V to 480V

UL-certified for residential outdoor use and commercial indoor and outdoor use.

For more information on Modine heating solutions, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

