N Y S E T I C K E R : M O D | M A R K E T - C A P * : ~ $ 5 . 4 B I L L I O N | E V / E B I T D A * : ~ 1 6 . 7 X | W W W . M O D I N E . C O M
Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™
100+ year legacy in thermal management
80
80/20 as a core part of
20
our DNA and a tool to
unlock value
Products & solutions
Strategy to accelerate top-
that help improve our
line growth CAGR through
environment
fiscal 2027 and beyond
Shifting focus to
Margin expansion goal to
systems solutions
increase each year through
versus components
fiscal 2027 and beyond
Focused Segments, Global Footprint, Accelerating Fundamentals
FY'24
$2.4B
Sales
$314M
38 Manufacturing
facilities in
Adj. EBITDA
14 countries+
~11,400 Employees
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to Modine's Earnings Release on
+ Excludes coatings facilities.
May 21, 2024 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
Accelerating Towards Long-Term Financial Targets
FY2025 Outlook
FY2025-27 Targets
FY2022 Launch
Revenue Growth: 5-10%
Revenue: 8-10% CAGR
EBITDA Margin: 13-15%
Revenue: $2.1B
Adj. EBITDA $365M-$385M
EBITDA Margin: 7.7%
EBITDA Margin: 14-15%
Simplified and Focused Segments
Significant Progress Made Against Strategic Transformation
Note: Adjusted EBITDA, EBTIDA margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to Modine's Earnings Release on May 21, 2024, for reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Fiscal 2025 Outlook as of May 2024.
Contact Information
Analyst Coverage
Safe Harbor Statement
Kathleen Powers, VP, Treasurer
B. Riley Securities - Jeff Van Sinderen
This document contains forward-looking statements related to future financial results
and Investor Relations
CJS Securities - Christopher Moore
and business operations for Modine Manufacturing. Actual results may differ materially
(262) 636 - 1687
D.A. Davidson - Matt Summerville
from current management forecasts and projections as a result of factors over which the
kathleen.t.powers@modine.com
EF Hutton - Tim Moore
Company may have limited or no control. Information on certain of these risk factors and
Oppenheimer - Noah Kaye
additional information on forward-looking statements are included in the company's
reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
* Market-Cap and Forward EV/EBITDA multiple as of 5/20/2024 per Bloomberg
Modine Manufacturing Company specializes in thermal management systems and components, providing engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets. The Company Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies. The Climate Solutions segment provides energy-efficient, climate-controlled solutions and components for a wide array of applications. The Climate Solutions segment sells heat transfer products, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC and refrigeration) products, and data center cooling solutions. The Performance Technologies segment designs and manufactures air- and liquid-cooled technology for vehicular, stationary power, and industrial applications. The Performance Technologies segment also provides advanced thermal solutions to zero-emission and hybrid commercial vehicle and automotive customers and coating products and application services.