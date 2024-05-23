2024 INVESTOR FACTSHEET

N Y S E T I C K E R : M O D | M A R K E T - C A P * : ~ $ 5 . 4 B I L L I O N | E V / E B I T D A * : ~ 1 6 . 7 X | W W W . M O D I N E . C O M

Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™

100+ year legacy in thermal management

80

80/20 as a core part of

20

our DNA and a tool to

unlock value

Products & solutions

Strategy to accelerate top-

that help improve our

line growth CAGR through

environment

fiscal 2027 and beyond

Shifting focus to

Margin expansion goal to

systems solutions

increase each year through

versus components

fiscal 2027 and beyond

Focused Segments, Global Footprint, Accelerating Fundamentals

FY'24

$2.4B

Sales

$314M

38 Manufacturing

facilities in

Adj. EBITDA

14 countries+

~11,400 Employees

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to Modine's Earnings Release on

+ Excludes coatings facilities.

May 21, 2024 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Accelerating Towards Long-Term Financial Targets

FY2025 Outlook

FY2025-27 Targets

FY2022 Launch

Revenue Growth: 5-10%

Revenue: 8-10% CAGR

EBITDA Margin: 13-15%

Revenue: $2.1B

Adj. EBITDA $365M-$385M

EBITDA Margin: 7.7%

EBITDA Margin: 14-15%

Simplified and Focused Segments

Significant Progress Made Against Strategic Transformation

Note: Adjusted EBITDA, EBTIDA margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to Modine's Earnings Release on May 21, 2024, for reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Fiscal 2025 Outlook as of May 2024.

* Market-Cap and Forward EV/EBITDA multiple as of 5/20/2024 per Bloomberg

