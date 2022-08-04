Log in
    MOD   US6078281002

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

(MOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:34 2022-08-04 am EDT
14.10 USD   +4.99%
11:18aMODINE MANUFACTURING : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/03MODINE : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03MODINE MANUFACTURING : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modine Manufacturing : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

08/04/2022 | 11:18am EDT
FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023

AUGUST 4, 2022

NEIL BRINKER

President and Chief Executive Officer

MICK LUCARELI

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

KATHY POWERS

Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations

2

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains statements, including information about future financial performance and market conditions, accompanied by phrases such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," and other similar "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Modine's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements because of certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and under Forward-Looking Statements in Item 7 of Part II of that same report. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national and global economy, our business, suppliers, customers, and employees; the overall health and pricing focus of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our strategic and operational plans, including applying 80/20 principles to our business; our ability to effectively and efficiently modify our cost structure in response to sales volume increases or decreases and complete restructuring activities and realize benefits thereon; our ability to comply with the financial covenants in our credit agreements and to fund our global liquidity requirements efficiently; operational inefficiencies as a result of program launches, unexpected volume increases or decreases, and product transfers; economic, social and political conditions, changes and challenges in the markets where we operate and compete, including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation, tariffs and sanctions (and potential trade war impacts resulting from tariffs, sanctions or retaliatory actions), supply chain disruptions and supplier constraints, including semiconductor shortages and logistic and transportation challenges, changes in interest rates or tightening of the credit markets, recession, restrictions associated with importing and exporting and foreign ownership, public health crises, and the general uncertainties about the impact of regulatory and/or policy changes, including those related to tax and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, the military conflict in Ukraine and other matters, that have been or may be implemented in the U.S. or abroad; the impact on Modine of any significant increases in commodity prices, particularly aluminum, copper, steel and stainless steel (nickel) and other purchased components and related costs, and our ability to adjust product pricing in response to any such increases; the nature of and Modine's significant exposure to the vehicular industry and the dependence of this industry on the health of the economy; our ability to recruit and maintain talent in managerial, leadership, operational and administrative functions and to mitigate increased labor costs; our ability to protect our proprietary information and intellectual property from theft or attack; the impact of any substantial disruption or material breach of our information technology systems; costs and other effects of environmental investigation, remediation or litigation; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are as of the date of this presentation, and we do

not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

3

Expand Margin Profile and

Build Growth Engine

Unlocking Value: Transforming for a Sustainable Future

  • Focus the Organization
    • 80/20 at the core
    • Build a high-performance organization
    • Simplify and segment the business
  • Perform and Deliver
    • Drive results through disciplined management processes
    • Maximize share of key markets while simplifying our product offering
  • Accelerate Profitable Growth to Deliver Financial Targets

4

Climate Solutions

  • Significant progress towards goals, including organizational structure and resource allocation
  • Strong demand for heating products for warehousing, distribution and greenhouses, preseason stocking orders up >10%
  • IAQ team focused on product development to support increasing regulations
  • Data center orders remain strong, continuing to make progress on North American expansion
  • Heat Transfer Products benefiting from significant margin expansion due to 80/20 strategies and strong European heat pump market

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Modine Manufacturing Company published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:17:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 234 M - -
Net income 2023 83,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 698 M 698 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 100
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Modine Manufacturing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,43 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil D. Brinker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. Lucareli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marsha Cole Williams Chairman
Steve Langer Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas P. Drahos Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY33.10%698
CUMMINS INC.0.22%30 706
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED25.18%4 132
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-11.21%3 125
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-14.41%2 688
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG30.09%2 280