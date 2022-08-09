Modine Manufacturing : Q1 2023 Transcript

Corrected Transcript 04-Aug-2022 Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Total Pages: 13 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 04-Aug-2022 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Kathleen T. Powers Michael B. Lucareli Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations & Tax, Modine Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Modine Manufacturing Co. Manufacturing Co. Neil D. Brinker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Modine Manufacturing Co. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Matt J. Summerville Brian Sponheimer Analyst, D. A. Davidson & Co. Analyst, GAMCO Investors, Inc. Steve Ferazani Analyst, Sidoti & Co. LLC ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Modine Manufacturing Company's First Quarter Fiscal 2022 (sic) [2023] (00:00:11) Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen- only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Kathy Powers, Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Kathleen T. Powers Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations & Tax, Modine Manufacturing Co. Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Modine's first quarter fiscal 2023 results. I'm joined in this call by Neil Brinker, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll be using slides for today's presentation, which can be accessed either through the webcast link or by accessing the PDF file posted in the Investor Relations section of our website, modine.com. On slide 3 is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release, as well as in our company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Neil.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 04-Aug-2022 Neil D. Brinker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Modine Manufacturing Co. Thank you, Kathy; and good morning, everyone. As most of you are aware, we held our first Investor & Analyst Day in June, and hopefully, you had a chance to review those materials. Before launching into our quarterly results, I'd like to spend a couple of minutes highlighting the key themes and messages from the event. During our Investor Day presentations, we outlined our strategy for unlocking value in Modine, demonstrating our plan to transform our company for sustainable future. The actions we are taking largely fall into three main categories. The first of these is focusing the organization. Many of these actions are well underway and are forming the basis for our transformation. This includes making 80/20 a core part of our DNA, building a high- performance organization and simplifying and segmenting the business. We are clearly seeing the results of these actions and our results this quarter. Next, we are moving on to the perform and deliver and accelerate profitable growth phases of our strategy. By moving to a more decentralized organization, we introduce a high level of accountability and empowerment. But in order to drive results, we will have a disciplined cadence and a review model with 80/20 at its core. This will allow us to maximize our share of target markets while simultaneously simplifying our product offerings and improving our operating margins. All of this, along with growth through product development, geographic expansion and targeted M&A will help us achieve our financial targets. Based on what we are delivering this quarter, particularly within our Climate Solutions segment, we are well on our way. Now, I'd like to briefly update you on the strategic progress we are making within each segment. Please turn to slide 5. In our Climate Solutions segment, we are making significant progress against our goals. Much of the early work in this segment has involved building out the organization, providing resources where necessary and developing strategies to improve and grow. Our three product groups of HVAC and refrigeration, data centers and heat transfer products all have teams in place and are executing on a well-defined strategy fueled by strong drivers and targeted markets. In our HVAC and refrigeration, we continue to see strong demand for our heating products, for warehousing, distribution center and greenhouse projects. And we're outperforming our competition with service and are gaining market share. Preseason stocking orders are up more than 10% from the prior year, and we've onboarded nine new distributors. We are also continuing to expand our distribution network within the US for our indoor air quality products, onboarding strategic reps in states where we previously lacked coverage. This is critical for allowing us to increase our share of this market targeted at school ventilation, a market supported by significant government funding opportunities. In IAQ, we're also simplifying our product offering, while renewing our focus on product development. Our engineering teams are developing the next generation of school products, focusing on a continued compliance with ever-increasing regulations and new refrigeration requirements. Simplifying our business and reallocating resources will allow us to build a strong new product pipeline to drive future growth. Two recent examples include our work on a new [indiscernible] (00:04:42) gas cooler and new range of CO2 unit coolers with expected prototypes later this year. In data centers, our order book remains strong, and we are continuing to make progress on our North American expansion. In fact, our current order book is rapidly filling capacity at our new US chiller facility in Virginia.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 04-Aug-2022 As evidence, I would like to highlight the significant order from Corscale that we announced last month. This is a very strategic relationship for us, demonstrating that we can provide a full system solution for the US data center market, including state-of-the-art testing facilities. This is a huge win for Modine, further validating our strategy to expand in the US data center market. Heat Transfer Products, formerly known as the Coils business, was an early adopter of 80/20, and they are clearly driving significant margin improvements. HTP is also benefiting from the strong growth in the European heat pump market, fueling record revenues from our Serbian manufacturing location. Capturing our share of this growing market is a major goal of our European business, and we're not only ahead of our plan, but are implementing initiatives to further increase our share. Overall, I'm very pleased with the performance of this segment and the focus of this team. We will continue to work on simplifying our product offering across our verticals while also striving to over-serve our top customers and identifying those new customers with the highest potential. Please turn to page 6. We are focusing much of our energy in the PT segment with an 80/20 phased rollout plan. We are working on segmenting our business and setting up our internal organizational structure to support the product groups I outlined during the last earnings call: Air-Cooled components; Liquid-Cooled components and Advanced Solutions. This is a new approach for us, shifting from a market focus to an organization built around technology. As we work through the 80/20 process and evolving our organizational structure, we continue to reallocate resources. For example, we have fewer employees supporting our legacy business and more supporting our high- growth ED business. The restructuring of our European business is in progress, and we are starting to see the benefit from these cost-saving actions. As a reminder, we've previously announced a plan to reduce our SG&A costs by approximately $20 million. This process is well underway, and we expect to see early benefits in the second half of the fiscal year. In our Advanced Solutions business, which includes our EV systems and components business, we are seeing strong development activities for zero-emissions mobility, driven by government and business commitment to aggressive climate goals. This is creating opportunities for us, particularly in Europe and Brazil. In response, we are investigating expanding production of our EVantage Battery Thermal Management System into our existing footprint in Europe, well ahead of our previous plans. We're also heavily involved in pursuit activities with three OEs for the last-mile delivery applications. Although we are certainly focused on growth in Advanced Solutions business, the focus of the rest of our vehicular business is on simplification and margin improvement. We are building new organizational structures and teams to focus on our Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled businesses. In addition, we are updating and analyzing the underlying data, which is critical to creating detailed 80/20 action plans. I'm encouraged by the progress with these groups, and I look forward to reporting back as things accelerate. In addition to 80/20, the Performance Technologies team is focused on a number of operational improvements. Some examples include an emphasis on scrap reduction, and we're starting to see encouraging results in some of our key plants. We have also implemented major initiatives to reduce packaging costs, which have skyrocketed in the past year. This involves consolidation of SKUs to reduce costs and lower setup costs and taking the advantage of preferred suppliers for inventory management and quantity discounts. We are also improving our plants' throughput which has become a more significant issue due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. We are also using 80/20 to address the most critical items including enhanced training, clearing roadblocks and capacity allocation. Last, COVID-related shutdowns in China impacted our