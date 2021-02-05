Log in
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Modine Manufacturing : Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

02/05/2021 | 08:35am EST
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

February 5, 2020 8:00 am CDT

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements, including information about future financial performance and market conditions, accompanied by phrases such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," and other similar "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Modine's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements because of certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and under Forward-Looking Statements in Item 7 of Part II of that same report and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national and global economy, our business, suppliers, customers, and employees; the overall health and price-down focus of Modine's customers; our ability to successfully execute our strategic and operational plans, including our ability to successfully complete the pending sale of our liquid-cooled automotive business, including the receipt of governmental and third-party approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions, and our ability to successfully exit our other automotive businesses; our ability to effectively and efficiently reduce our cost structure in response to sales volume declines and complete restructuring activities and realize benefits thereon; our ability to comply with the financial covenants in our credit agreements and to fund our global liquidity requirements efficiently; operational inefficiencies as a result of program launches, unexpected volume increases, product transfers, and delays or inefficiencies resulting from restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; economic, social and political conditions, changes and challenges in the markets where Modine operates and competes, including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs (and potential trade war impacts resulting from tariffs or retaliatory actions), inflation, changes in interest rates or tightening of the credit markets, recession, restrictions associated with importing and exporting and foreign ownership, public health crises, and the general uncertainties about the impact of regulatory and/or policy changes, including those related to tax and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic and other matters, that have been or may be implemented in the U.S. or abroad, and continuing uncertainty regarding the impacts of "Brexit"; the impact on Modine of any significant increases in commodity prices, particularly aluminum, copper, steel and stainless steel (nickel) and other purchased components, and our ability to adjust product pricing in response to any such increases; the nature of and Modine's significant exposure to the vehicular industry and the dependence of this

industry on the health of the economy; the concentration of sales within our CIS segment attributed to one customer; Modine's ability to recruit and maintain talent

in managerial, leadership, and administrative functions; Modine's ability to protect its proprietary information and intellectual property from theft or attack; the impact of any substantial disruption or material breach of our information technology systems; costs and other effects of environmental investigation, remediation or litigation; and other risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking

statements are as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

2

Highlights

  • Appreciative of our employees, suppliers and customers who have contributed to Modine's success during pandemic
  • Automotive exit plans are on track
    • Pending regulatory approvals for sale of liquid-cooled business
    • Pursuing strategic options for the air-cooled business
  • Data center expansion strategy is a key priority
    • Consolidate and align organization around customers and markets
    • Leverage global footprint in North America and Western Europe
    • Scale our commercial and technical team with customer focus
  • Modine will become an 80/20 company
    • Launch pilot to analyze the data center business
    • Focus resources on the highest growth and best returning opportunities
  • Renewed focus on growth, including a future emphasis on acquisitions to shore up products, technologies and channels

3

CIS Summary

Net Sales

Adjusted EBITDA

-13%

-67%

Sales by Market Outlook

FY2021

Commercial HVAC

-12% to -8%

$147.5

$129.0

Q3 20

Q3 21

$15.1

$5.0

10.2% 3.9%

Q3 20

Q3 21

Refrigeration

-12% to -8%

Data Centers

-50% to -45%

Industrial

+12 to +16%

(in millions)

Q3 Sales Swing

(in millions)

* See Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliations

  • Year over year sales estimates
  • Sales and earnings decline driven by lower sales to large data center customer
  • Hyperscale customers scaling back on DC construction, leveraging colocation providers; expect rebound in FY22
  • Margins temporarily impacted by expenses relating to China manufacturing consolidation
  • Remain focused on improving coils margins and growing coolers

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Modine Manufacturing Company published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 13:33:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 770 M - -
Net income 2021 26,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 701 M 701 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,25 $
Last Close Price 13,71 $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil D. Brinker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marsha Cole Williams Chairman
Tom Drahos Vice President-Operations
Michael B. Lucareli Chief Financial Officer
Scott D. Wollenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY7.32%701
CUMMINS INC.2.19%34 349
RHEINMETALL3.88%4 641
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.81%3 556
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION11.22%3 302
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.11.61%3 108
