Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 17, 2023





Modine Manufacturing Company



Wisconsin

001-01373

39-0482000

1500 DeKoven Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (262) 636-1200









Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:





Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.625 par value

MOD

New York Stock Exchange







INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT





Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders





Election of Directors





On August 17, 2023, the shareholders of Modine Manufacturing Company voted to elect Eric D. Ashleman, Marsha C. Williams, and William A. Wulfsohn to serve as directors until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote were as follows:





Director For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Eric D. Ashleman 43,857,211 1,531,141 23,993 2,238,118 Marsha C. Williams 34,141,165 11,242,284 28,896 2,238,118 William A. Wulfsohn 43,985,536 623,840 802,969 2,238,118





Approval of Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation (Say on Pay)





The shareholders approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation. The results of the vote were as follows:





For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 42,581,516 2,796,691 34,138 2,238,118





Approval of Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Shareholder Advisory Votes on Named Executive Officer Compensation





The shareholders approved one year as the frequency of shareholder votes on named executive officer compensation. The results of the vote were as follows:





One Year Two Years Three Years Abstain 41,363,806 54,747 3,889,254 104,538













Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm





The shareholders ratified the appointment of KPMG as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The results of the vote were as follows:





For Against Abstain 47,552,793 72,415 25,255





Modine Manufacturing Company By: /s/ T. Michael Rathburn T. Michael Rathburn Associate General Counsel-Interim General Counsel





Date: August 21, 2023







