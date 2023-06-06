Modine Thermal Management Solution To Be Deployed in Next-Generation Street Sweeper by Elgin

Modine L-CON battery thermal management system delivers optimal battery performance in a package small enough to meet the space claim requirements of the Elgin Pelican® three-wheeled broom sweepers

RACINE, Wis., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the transition to emissions-free mechanical sweeping vehicles, Modine (NYSE: MOD, "Modine") today announced that Elgin Sweeper Company ("Elgin Sweeper") will leverage the Modine EVantage™ L-CON Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) for the hybrid version of its Pelican® three-wheeled mechanical sweeper. For the new plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) Pelican®, the Modine EVantage L-CON BTMS will enhance battery longevity, optimize vehicle range, and reduce carbon emissions. With more than 100 years of engineering, manufacturing, and technical know-how, Elgin Sweeper manufactures sweepers for residential, airport, race track, port, municipal, construction, and industrial applications.

"At Elgin, we designed the hybrid Pelican to deliver outstanding maneuverability and visibility while making a meaningful reduction in emissions without reducing the sweep performance our customers expect. We are committed to using the latest technologies for the street sweeping industry to meet the sustainability goals of our customers," said Tim Letts, Project Manager at Elgin Sweeper. "Together with Modine, we are powering a generation of sweepers that pollute less to deliver truly cleaner and greener streets across North America. We are excited for this partnership and the integration of advanced thermal management technology to continue delivering uncompromised performance for heavy-duty cycle sweeping applications."

The Pelican PHEV combines an ultra-low emissions engine with the latest technology in the electrification market, including a battery and generator system that meets the demanding duty cycle of municipal street sweeping to reduce stormwater and air pollution. By integrating Modine's robust thermal management system with Elgin's high-performance sweeping system, the Pelican is designed to tackle debris, providing cleaner streets, sidewalks, and parking lots.

"With nearly five billion dollars earmarked for the electrification of vehicles in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, now is the time to pursue electrification in all vehicle segments," said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. "Our BTMS technology is designed to deliver optimal battery performance by tightly controlling temperature with a complete plug-and-play system, which enables industrial vehicle manufacturers to transition or repower more of their platforms more rapidly. Collaborations like the one with Elgin Sweeper are a prime example of this and help bring about a cleaner, healthier future for everyone. We are excited to be part of Elgin's sweeping system."

The Modine L-CON BTMS addresses the unique thermal management needs of commercial EV batteries across a broad range of vehicles by being adaptable to fit into diverse chassis layouts. The system features plug-and-play integration that can be located anywhere on the vehicle for unprecedented flexibility for vehicle designers and will optimize the temperature range for an entire bank of batteries with a single unit. With the freedom to integrate battery thermal management on space-constrained off-highway and commercial chassis, manufacturers can ensure optimal battery performance in tight spaces and harsh, dirty environments.

To learn more about how Modine is helping pave the way for greener streets, please visit www.ModineEV.com .

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com .

About Elgin Sweeper Company

Sold and serviced through a network of more than 100 dealer locations worldwide, Elgin Sweeper products are the sweepers of choice for a variety of general street maintenance, special industrial and airport applications. With more than 100 years of experience, Elgin Sweeper offers municipalities, contractors and industries the most sweeper options in the world, using the latest sweeping technologies — mechanical, pure vacuum, regenerative air, alternative fuel and waterless dust control. Elgin Sweeper is a subsidiary of Federal Signal Corporation's Environmental Solutions Group. For more information, visit www.ElginSweeper.com

