Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Modine Manufacturing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOD   US6078281002

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

(MOD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
8.110 USD   +0.75%
04:16pModine to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 26, 2022
PR
02/04MODINE MANUFACTURING : Q3 2022 Transcript
PU
02/03MODINE MANUFACTURING CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modine to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 26, 2022

05/11/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RACINE, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

During the call, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will review the company's fourth quarter financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.  A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after May 26, 2022 on the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com.  An audio only replay will be available through midnight on May 31, 2022 by dialing 800-770-2030 (international replay 647-362-9199) and entering the Conference ID# 79220.  A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website on or after May 31, 2022.

About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: Commercial and Industrial Solutions; Building HVAC; Heavy Duty Equipment; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact:           Kathleen Powers  (262) 636-1687 kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-fourth-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-may-26-2022-301545236.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
04:16pModine to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 26, 2022
PR
02/04MODINE MANUFACTURING : Q3 2022 Transcript
PU
02/03MODINE MANUFACTURING CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/03Tranche Update on Modine Manufacturing Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Novem..
CI
02/03Modine Manufacturing Shares Surge on Strong Fiscal Q3 Earnings
MT
02/03MODINE MANUFACTURING : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Modine Manufacturing Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/02MODINE : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/02MODINE MANUFACTURING : Q3 2022 Earnings Release
PU
02/02Modine Manufacturing Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue; Provides Fiscal 2022 G..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
More recommendations