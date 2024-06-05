Modine's executive leadership team will update the company's multi-year strategy, growth opportunities and financial targets

RACINE, Wis., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host an Investor Day at its global headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin on September 11, 2024.

Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present a detailed overview of the company's business drivers, strategies, growth opportunities, and financial targets. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only, and advanced registration is required. Information on registering for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks.

A live webcast will be accessible at https://investors.modine.com at the time of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions, and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Kathleen Powers

(262) 636-1687

kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-investor-day-on-september-11-2024-302165192.html

SOURCE Modine