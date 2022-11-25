Modison : Investor Presentation

MANUFACTURER OF ELECTRICAL CONTACTS FOR LV, MV, HV & EHV SWITCHGEAR INDUSTRIES
Mlol/olOlfQJIM
33 - Nariman Bhavan, 227 - Nariman Point,
Mumbai - 400021, India.
LIMITED
T: +91-22-2202 6437, F: +91-22-2204 8009
(Formerly Known as Madison Metals Ltd)
E: sales@modison.com W: www.modison.com
CIN No.: L51900MH1983PLC029783
25.11.2022
The Market Operations Department
The Assistant Manager- Listing
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001
Plot No. C/1, G Block
Bandra- Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051
NSE SCRIP CODE: MODISONLTD
Subject: Investor Presentation
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of investor presentation of the Company relating to the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2022.
The same will be uploaded on our website www.modison.com.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking You,
For Modison Limited
MANIKA ARORA �,'c':�"'''"'""'MANIKA
D�te: 2022.11.1716:02:13 +0S'30'
Manika Arora
Company Secretary
Works: Plot No. 85/A, B, D, & E, 'E' Road, Phase 1, GIDC, Vapi- 396195, Dist. Valsad, Gujarat, India
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Modison Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:06 UTC.