    506261   INE737D01021

MODISON LIMITED

(506261)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
61.20 INR   -0.41%
03:44aModison : Investor Presentation
PU
11/09Modison Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/11Modison Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Modison : Investor Presentation

11/25/2022 | 03:44am EST
MANUFACTURER OF ELECTRICAL CONTACTS FOR LV, MV, HV & EHV SWITCHGEAR INDUSTRIES

Mlol/olOlfQJIM

33 - Nariman Bhavan, 227 - Nariman Point,

Mumbai - 400021, India.

LIMITED

T: +91-22-2202 6437, F: +91-22-2204 8009

(Formerly Known as Madison Metals Ltd)

E: sales@modison.com W: www.modison.com

CIN No.: L51900MH1983PLC029783

25.11.2022

The Market Operations Department

The Assistant Manager- Listing

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra- Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051

NSE SCRIP CODE: MODISONLTD

Subject: Investor Presentation

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of investor presentation of the Company relating to the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2022.

The same will be uploaded on our website www.modison.com.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

For Modison Limited

MANIKA ARORA �,'c':�"'''"'""'MANIKA

D�te: 2022.11.1716:02:13 +0S'30'

Manika Arora

Company Secretary

Works: Plot No. 85/A, B, D, & E, 'E' Road, Phase 1, GIDC, Vapi- 396195, Dist. Valsad, Gujarat, India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Modison Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 395 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net income 2022 146 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net Debt 2022 131 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 1 986 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart MODISON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Modison Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Girdharilal Madanlal Modi Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Rajkumar Mohanlal Modi Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Manish Srivastava Joint Managing Director & Director
Ramesh Kothari Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Shantilal Jatia Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODISON LIMITED-26.84%24
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-35.95%128 686
KEYENCE CORPORATION-18.00%106 244
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%100 291
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-17.21%82 468
EATON CORPORATION PLC-4.32%65 764