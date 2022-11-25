Modison : Investor Presentation

MANUFACTURER OF ELECTRICAL CONTACTS FOR LV, MV, HV & EHV SWITCHGEAR INDUSTRIES

Modison Limited
33 - Nariman Bhavan, 227 - Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021, India.
(Formerly Known as Madison Metals Ltd)
CIN No.: L51900MH1983PLC029783

25.11.2022

The Market Operations Department The Assistant Manager- Listing BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Plot No. C/1, G Block Bandra- Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051 NSE SCRIP CODE: MODISONLTD Subject: Investor Presentation Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy of investor presentation of the Company relating to the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2022.

The same will be uploaded on our website www.modison.com.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

For Modison Limited

Manika Arora

Company Secretary