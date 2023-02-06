Advanced search
    MDV   US60784B1017

MODIV INC.

(MDV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
12.50 USD   -1.05%
07:02aModiv Inc. Announces Income Tax Treatment for 2022 Dividends and Distributions
BU
01/23Modiv to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23
BU
2022Modiv Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 18, 2022 has expired.
CI
Modiv Inc. Announces Income Tax Treatment for 2022 Dividends and Distributions

02/06/2023 | 07:02am EST
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company;” NYSE: MDV and MDV.PA), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 dividends on its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 60784B200) (“Series A Preferred Stock”) and distributions on its Class C Common Stock (CUSIP# 60784B101) (“Common Stock”).

Persons who held shares of Common Stock of Modiv in their name at any time during 2022 will receive an IRS Form 1099-DIV from Computershare, Modiv’s transfer agent. Persons who held shares in "street name" during 2022 should note that the Form 1099-DIV will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm or nominee. Additional information herein may be needed to properly complete a federal tax return.

The Federal income tax classification of the dividends and distributions on the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock and Common Stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2022 is shown in the table below:

Series A Preferred Stock

 

Ordinary Dividends

100.0%

Capital Gain Distributions

-

Return of Capital Distributions

-

Total

100.0%

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Ordinary Dividends

33.9%

Capital Gain Distributions

-

Return of Capital Distributions

66.1%

Total

100.0%

This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Modiv’s federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2022, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise on how dividends and distributions should be reported. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT dividends and distributions may differ from federal rules. Modiv recommends consultation with a tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences of these dividends and distributions. Nothing contained herein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to mission critical tenants that fuel the national economy. Driven by an investor-first focus, the Modiv name reflects its commitment to providing investors with Monthly Dividends. As of September 30, 2022, Modiv had a $545 million real estate portfolio (based on estimated fair value) comprised of 3.2 million square feet of aggregate leasable area. For more information, please visit: www.modiv.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 23, 2022. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the time when made and are based on information available to the Company as of such date and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such statement now or in the future, unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
