Modiv : NT 10-Q Filing

The Registrant has determined that it is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") by May 15, 2023, the original due date for such filing, without unreasonable effort or expense, because it requires additional time to complete its Form 10-Q. This delay principally relates to the fact that the Registrant has recently switched auditors. The Registrant expects to file the Form 10-Q on May 16, 2023, which is within the fifth calendar day following the prescribed filing date.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION (1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification Raymond J. Pacini, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer 888 686-6348 (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). ☒ Yes ☐ No Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? ☐ Yes ☒ No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.