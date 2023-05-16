Modiv : NT 10-Q Filing

(Check One) ☐ Form 10-K☐ Form 20-F☐ Form 11-K☒ Form 10-Q☐ Form 10-D☐ Form N-CEN
For Period Ended: March 31, 2023
Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.
PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION
Modiv Inc.
Modiv Inc.
Not applicable
200 S. Virginia Street, Suite 800
Reno, NV 89501
Reno, NV 89501
PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)
PART III - NARRATIVE
The Registrant has determined that it is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") by May 15, 2023, the original due date for such filing, without unreasonable effort or expense, because it requires additional time to complete its Form 10-Q. This delay principally relates to the fact that the Registrant has recently switched auditors. The Registrant expects to file the Form 10-Q on May 16, 2023, which is within the fifth calendar day following the prescribed filing date.
PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION
Raymond J. Pacini, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer
888-686-6348
888
686-6348
Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? Yes
Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? No
Modiv Inc.
May 16, 2023 /s/ Raymond J. Pacini
Raymond J. Pacini, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer