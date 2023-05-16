Advanced search
    MDV   US60784B1017

MODIV INC.

(MDV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-15 pm EDT
14.00 USD   +6.22%
Modiv : NT 10-Q Filing
PU
Transcript : Modiv Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
Janney Raises Price Target on Modiv to $14.50 From $14, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Modiv : NT 10-Q Filing

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One) Form 10-K Form 20-F Form 11-K Form 10-Q Form 10-D Form N-CEN

  • Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: March 31, 2023

  • Transition Report on Form 10-K
  • Transition Report on Form 20-F
  • Transition Report on Form 11-K
  • Transition Report on Form 10-Q

For the Transition Period Ended:

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

Modiv Inc.

(Full Name of Registrant)

Not applicable

(Former Name if Applicable)

200 S. Virginia Street, Suite 800

(Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number))

Reno, NV 89501

(City, State and Zip Code)

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

  1. The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
  2. The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
  3. The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K,20-F,11-K,10-Q,10-D,N-CEN,N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Registrant has determined that it is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") by May 15, 2023, the original due date for such filing, without unreasonable effort or expense, because it requires additional time to complete its Form 10-Q. This delay principally relates to the fact that the Registrant has recently switched auditors. The Registrant expects to file the Form 10-Q on May 16, 2023, which is within the fifth calendar day following the prescribed filing date.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Raymond J. Pacini, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer

888

686-6348

(Name)

(Area Code)

(Telephone Number)

  1. Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). Yes No
  2. Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? Yes No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

Modiv Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

May 16, 2023 /s/ Raymond J. Pacini

Raymond J. Pacini, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer

Disclaimer

Modiv Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
