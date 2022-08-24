Modiv : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

cik0001645873-20220823
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 23, 2022
Modiv Inc.
Item 5.07.
|
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On August 23, 2022, Modiv Inc. (the "Registrant") held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Annual Meeting and a statement of the number of votes cast for or against or withheld and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter, as applicable. The matters are described in detail in the Registrant's definitive proxy statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Schedule 14A on June 15, 2022.
Proposal No. 1 - The election of seven directors for a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualify
All of the director nominees listed below were elected by the Registrant's stockholders to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders in 2023 and until his respective successor has been duly elected and qualifies or until his earlier resignation or removal, as follows:
|
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Withheld
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
Aaron S. Halfacre
|
3,071,967
|
811,259
|
448,982
|
Adam Markman
|
3,114,267
|
768,959
|
448,982
|
Asma Ishaq
|
3,055,648
|
827,578
|
448,982
|
Curtis B. McWilliams
|
3,107,883
|
775,343
|
448,982
|
Thomas H. Nolan, Jr.
|
3,108,062
|
775,164
|
448,982
|
Kimberley Smith
|
3,115,193
|
768,033
|
448,982
|
Connie Tirondola
|
3,104,299
|
778,927
|
448,982
Proposal No. 2 - The ratification of the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the Registrant's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022
The Registrant's stockholders of record ratified the appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the Registrant's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, as follows:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Abstentions
|
3,734,258
|
269,460
|
328,490
Proposal No. 3 - Approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis the compensation paid to the Registrant's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Registrant's stockholders of record approved on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation paid to the Registrant's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2021, as follows:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Abstentions
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
2,611,453
|
828,041
|
443,732
|
448,982
Proposal No. 4 - Approval on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the frequency (whether every one year, every two years, or every three years) of future stockholder say on pay votes
The Registrant's stockholders of record approved on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the frequency (whether every one year, every two years, or every three years) of future stockholder say on pay votes, as follows:
|
|
One Year
|
Two Years
|
Three Years
|
Abstentions
|
3,236,784
|
138,438
|
148,588
|
359,416
