Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 25, 2023





Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 25, 2023, Modiv Inc. (the "Registrant") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Annual Meeting and a statement of the number of votes cast for or against or withheld and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter, as applicable. The matters are described in detail in the Registrant's definitive proxy statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Schedule 14A on May 1, 2023.





Proposal No. 1 - The election of seven directors for a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualify





All of the director nominees listed below were elected by the Registrant's stockholders to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders in 2024 and until his or her respective successor has been duly elected and qualifies or until his or her earlier resignation or removal, as follows:





Nominee Votes For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Aaron S. Halfacre 3,752,664 654,325 576,426 Adam Markman 3,781,473 625,516 576,426 Asma Ishaq 3,644,385 762,604 576,426 Curtis B. McWilliams 3,602,370 804,619 576,426 Thomas H. Nolan, Jr. 3,719,356 687,633 576,426 Kimberly Smith 3,772,444 634,545 576,426 Connie Tirondola 3,721,819 685,170 576,426





Proposal No. 2 - The ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Registrant's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023





The Registrant's stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Registrant's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, as follows:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 4,392,837 265,786 324,792





Proposal No. 3 - Approval, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, of the compensation paid to the Registrant's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2022





The Registrant's stockholders approved, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation paid to the Registrant's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2022, as follows:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 3,070,534 844,203 492,252 576,426





