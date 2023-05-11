Advanced search
    MDV   US60784B1017

MODIV INC.

(MDV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
13.44 USD   +0.75%
04:14pModiv to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15
BU
03/31Modiv Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Modiv Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Modiv to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15

05/11/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 15, 2023. Management will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Live conference call: 877-514-3620 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Monday, May 15

Webcast: To listen to the webcast, either live or archived, use this link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nztAFnkd or visit the investor relations page of Modiv’s website at www.modiv.com.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to mission critical tenants that fuel the national economy. Driven by an investor-first focus, the Modiv name reflects its commitment to providing investors with Monthly Dividends. As of December 31, 2022, Modiv had a $535 million real estate portfolio (based on estimated fair value) comprised of 3.2 million square feet of aggregate leasable area. For more information, please visit: www.modiv.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 13, 2023. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the time when made and are based on information available to the Company as of such date and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such statement now or in the future, unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -6,19 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,2x
Yield 2023 8,62%
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 78,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,34 $
Average target price 16,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron Scott Halfacre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond J. Pacini CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam Scott Markman Chairman
Jennifer Barber Chief of Staff
William R. Broms Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODIV INC.11.17%101
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-24.55%7 937
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.-6.80%6 926
DEXUS3.48%5 833
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.63%5 635
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT-7.33%3 677
