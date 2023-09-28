Modiv Industrial, Inc. (“Modiv Industrial” or “Modiv”) (NYSE:MDV) today announced that they will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 29, 2023, in celebration of American manufacturing and all of the hard-working individuals spearheading America's manufacturing resurgence.

“Modiv Industrial, as the only public REIT exclusively focused on acquiring industrial manufacturing real estate, would not exist were it not for the skilled, hard-working Americans that form the backbone of scores of domestic manufacturers located across the nation,” stated Aaron Halfacre, CEO of Modiv Industrial. “We believe deeply in Modiv’s role to serve, support, finance, and advocate for American manufacturing companies of all sizes and we understand how a strong and diverse manufacturing industry is critical in improving the financial lives of countless individuals. Ringing the bell on the New York Stock Exchange is an honor and we humbly extend this honor to all those who toil without recognition while making the things that make our nation what it is today.”

Modiv Industrial wishes to raise the awareness of the following organizations that we support and who, in turn, support the manufacturing industry:

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs nearly 13 million men and women, contributes $2.91 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and accounts for 55% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM, please visit www.nam.org .

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) works to build a resilient manufacturing workforce prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future. Through implementation of groundbreaking programs, convening industry leaders and conducting innovative research, the MI furthers individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on workforce development and education, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions to address the toughest workforce issues. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org .

The Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) is a premier organization for the exchange of knowledge in enterprise excellence where members come together to explore lean thinking and other enterprise improvement methods and exchange best practices in order to improve the competitiveness and overall value of their organizations. Since their creation as a not-for-profit in 1985, they have grown to represent over 4,000 members. For more information, please visit www.ame.org .

The Manufacturers Alliance Foundation is the 501(c)3 partner of Manufacturers Alliance. The Alliance Foundation provides educational opportunities for the manufacturing community and its stakeholders through insights, events, and tools for today’s most critical business decisions. The Alliance Foundation focuses on talent, technology, digital transformation, and competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.manufacturersalliance.org .

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation’s supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, Modiv Industrial has over $600 million in real estate assets comprising more than 4.5 million square feet of aggregate leasable area. For more information, please visit: www.modiv.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to investment intentions, business plans and future acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 13, 2023. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the time when made and are based on information available to the Company as of such date and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such statement now or in the future, unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927513959/en/