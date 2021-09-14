Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ModivCare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODV   US60783X1046

MODIVCARE INC.

(MODV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ModivCare : Completes Acquisition of CareFinders (Form 8-K)

09/14/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ModivCare Completes Acquisition of CareFinders

DENVER - September 14, 2021 - ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of Care Finders Total Care LLC ('CareFinders'), a personal care provider in the Northeast with a scaled presence in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The aggregate consideration paid was approximately $340 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. In addition, statements that are not historical statements of fact should also be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company's business and the Company's industry, and are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein.

The Company has provided additional information in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare') (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

1

Media:

Kate Zerone

Senior Manager, Communications

kate.zerone@modivcare.com

Investors:

The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

kahl@equityny.com

2

Disclaimer

ModivCare Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MODIVCARE INC.
05:42pMODIVCARE : Completes Acquisition of CareFinders (Form 8-K)
PU
05:33pMODIVCARE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquis..
AQ
09:04aMODIVCARE : Completes Acquisition of CareFinders
BU
08/31MODIVCARE INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
08/24MODIVCARE : Affiliate Issues $500 Million of 5% Notes Due 2029 for VRI Acquisiti..
MT
08/24MODIVCARE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
08/11MODIVCARE : Prices Upsized $500 Million Offering of 5% Senior Notes Due 2029
MT
08/11MODIVCARE : Announces Pricing of its $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Not..
PU
08/11MODIVCARE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11MODIVCARE : Announces Pricing of its $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Not..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODIVCARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 968 M - -
Net income 2021 67,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 409 M 2 409 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MODIVCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
ModivCare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODIVCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 172,18 $
Average target price 221,67 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel E. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
L. Heath Sampson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Walt Meffet Chief Information Officer
Kenneth W. Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODIVCARE INC.25.42%2 388
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION23.73%111 517
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.56.69%82 497
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS46.14%28 764
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.2.93%26 681
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-9.38%21 377