Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ModivCare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODV   US60783X1046

MODIVCARE INC.

(MODV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ModivCare Inc. : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/24/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting ModivCare’s website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/investors/default.aspx.

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MODIVCARE INC.
04:31pMODIVCARE INC.  : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
05/13MODIVCARE INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10MODIVCARE  : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target for ModivCare to $175 From $165, Mai..
MT
05/10MODIVCARE  : Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on ModivCare to $170 From ..
MT
05/07MODIVCARE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/07MODIVCARE  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05/07MODIVCARE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07MODIVCARE INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07MODIVCARE  : Earnings Flash (MODV) MODIVCARE Posts Q1 EPS $1.92, vs. Street Est ..
MT
05/07MODIVCARE  : Earnings Flash (MODV) MODIVCARE Reports Q1 Revenue $453.6M, vs. Str..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 973 M - -
Net income 2021 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 127 M 2 127 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart MODIVCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
ModivCare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODIVCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 187,50 $
Last Close Price 151,72 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel E. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
L. Heath Sampson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Walt Meffet Chief Information Officer
Kenneth W. Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODIVCARE INC.9.44%2 127
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION31.49%118 241
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.49%68 241
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.8.93%27 148
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.16%26 282
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.99%23 859