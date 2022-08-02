Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ModivCare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MODV   US60783X1046

MODIVCARE INC.

(MODV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
101.59 USD   -0.45%
04:41pMODIVCARE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pModivcare Announces Leadership Transition
BU
07/14Modivcare to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modivcare : Announces Leadership Transition - Form 8-K

08/02/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Modivcare Announces Leadership Transition

Chief Financial Officer L. Heath Sampson Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer

Board Initiates Search for Permanent Successor

DENVER, August 2, 2022 -Modivcare Inc., (the "Company" or "Modivcare") (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, L. Heath Sampson, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In connection with this announcement, Daniel E. Greenleaf is no longer serving as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The Modivcare Board has commenced a search process to identify Modivcare's next CEO.

Chris Shackelton, Chairman of the Modivcare Board, said, "In an effort to better serve our stakeholders and position the Company as the leading supportive care provider in the nation, Modivcare has undergone a significant transformation over the last few years. The Board has determined that now is the right time to transition to our next phase of leadership. We are fortunate to have a leader of Heath's caliber and experience step into the CEO role on an interim basis. Heath knows the company well, and we are confident he is the right person to lead Modivcare and help continue to deliver profitable growth."

Mr. Sampson said, "I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this role on an interim basis while the Board conducts a search for Modivcare's next CEO. We look forward to hosting our previously scheduled earnings call on Thursday to review our strong quarterly results and the solid momentum underway at Modivcare."

About L. Heath Sampson

Mr. Sampson has nearly three decades of executive and financial leadership experience across a range of private and publicly traded companies. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of Modivcare since February 2021. Before joining Modivcare, Mr. Sampson served as Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., where he orchestrated a successful company turnaround and transformation. Prior to that, he held Chief Financial Officer roles at private equity-owned Square Two Financial and within key business units at First Data Corporation. He began his career in auditing and business consulting at Arthur Andersen.

Mr. Sampson graduated from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare") (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, and are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its leadership transition. The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing its business in its annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings most recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media

Kate Zerone

Director, Ombudsman & Communications

kate.zerone@modivcare.com

Investors

Kevin Ellich

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Kevin.ellich@modivcare.com

Disclaimer

ModivCare Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 20:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MODIVCARE INC.
04:41pMODIVCARE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04:33pModivcare Announces Leadership Transition
BU
07/14Modivcare to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/11Modivcare Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
06/24MODIVCARE INC.(NASDAQGS : MODV) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24MODIVCARE INC.(NASDAQGS : MODV) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24MODIVCARE INC.(NASDAQGS : MODV) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/23TRANSCRIPT : ModivCare Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
06/23Modivcare To Host Inaugural Investor Day Today In Denver Colorado
BU
06/23MODIVCARE : Supplemental Historical Segment Financial Information of Modivcare Inc - Form ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODIVCARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 363 M - -
Net income 2022 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 433 M 1 433 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart MODIVCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
ModivCare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODIVCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 102,05 $
Average target price 167,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel E. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
L. Heath Sampson Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Walt Meffet Chief Information Officer
Jody Kepler Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODIVCARE INC.-31.18%1 433
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.92%125 912
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.91%62 321
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-17.91%23 473
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.06%15 937
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-28.31%12 331