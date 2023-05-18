Advanced search
    MODV   US60783X1046

MODIVCARE INC.

(MODV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
52.52 USD   -2.85%
05:14pModivcare Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pModivcare Resolves Dispute With Former Chief Executive Officer
BU
05/16Mesmerize Expands Reach in Pharmacy and Grocery Locations with Higi Partnership
PR
Modivcare Resolves Dispute With Former Chief Executive Officer

05/18/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that the Company and its former Chief Executive Officer, Daniel E. Greenleaf, have recently resolved a disagreement regarding the nature of his departure and the amount of compensation owed to him following his departure from the Company effective August 1, 2022. Modivcare and Mr. Greenleaf are pleased to have the dispute amicably resolved and behind them.

Modivcare’s Board Chairman, Christopher Shackelton, stated, “Modivcare appreciates the leadership Dan provided to the company during a critical time, allowing the company to navigate the challenges posed by COVID. We wish him the best on his next challenge.” Mr. Greenleaf stated, “I continue to believe in Modivcare’s mission, and it was an honor to work with so many others dedicated to that mission.”

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 621 M - -
Net income 2023 19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 766 M 766 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart MODIVCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
ModivCare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODIVCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 54,06 $
Average target price 116,50 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Heath Sampson President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Jody Kepler Chief Compliance Officer
Richard A. Kerley Independent Director
Leslie V. Norwalk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODIVCARE INC.-40.82%766
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-25.50%89 011
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.79%75 776
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY28.83%26 647
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-7.60%19 233
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-15.53%14 802
